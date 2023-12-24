Guv calls for strengthening security in TCL region

ITANAGAR, 23 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik has called for strengthening the security apparatus in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts.

The governor discussed ways and means to strengthen security in the TCL region with the Assam Rifles (AR) sector commander, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Parnaik urged the commander to “spruce up the system in militant-affected areas in coordination with paramilitary forces and the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP).”

He suggested implementing measures to share real-time intelligence with the security forces, including the APP, operating in the TCL districts to “stamp out antinational elements and restore peace in the region.”

The commander briefed the governor on the security scenario in the TCL region, and the goodwill projects being carried out by the force in the three districts.

He assured the governor that the AR would continue to play a proactive role in maintaining law and order in eastern Arunachal. (Raj Bhavan)