Opening of 5-star hotels will boost tourism

The inauguration of Vivanta Tawang is a landmark step in the hospitality industry in the state. The first five-star hotel in the state was inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Tawang is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations of India. The opening of 5-star facilities will massively boost the tourism sector in the town. With the tourism sector improving, the tourist flow will massively increase. This is when the authorities will have to be on their toes. The possibilities of an increase in tourist’s flow leading to a rise in pollution level cannot be written off. Ladakh is a classic example of how the tourism sector has hurt its environment.

Arunachal is an ecologically fragile state and needs to be protected from the onslaught of tourists. Also, the state government should invite these private hotel developers to develop 5-star facilities in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). As of now, the ICR does not have a single 5-star hotel facility, which often creates hurdles in organising major events. Further, in these hotels, wherever possible, the locals should be given preference while hiring. There are many qualified youths working in the tourism sector who are vastly experienced in the field. The government should urge the private developers to give preference to the indigenous people.