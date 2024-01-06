DC urges NEPMU unit to call off agitation

YUPIA, 5 Jan: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen and SP Taru Gusar urged the Arunachal unit of the North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU) to call off its ongoing agitation and direct the fuel tanker drivers to start loading and unloading POL from the Emchi depot at the earliest.

During a meeting with office bearers of the NEPMU unit here on Friday, the DC and the SP asked them to ensure that no adverse impact is caused in the supply of essential services due to the agitation of fuel tanker drivers from 5 am on Friday to 5 am on Sunday.

“In case of any further disruption, the Essential Services Maintenance Act shall be invoked,” the DC warned.

Emchi-based IOCL CMD Mudang Tacho informed that “all the 18 IOCL petrol pumps have enough petroleum products,” and requested the public to avoid panic buying.

However, Supply Inspector Tumngam Bomjen informed that “POL items are not available at Bharat Petroleum depots as the tanker drivers are not able to lift POL items from Numaligarh (Assam) because of the agitation.”

State NEPMU general secretary Taw Pukum gave assurance that the unit would cooperate with the administration, and informed that “the tanker drivers had lifted POL items from IOCL Emchi on 4 January till 10 pm and there will be no shortage of POL items for at least two days.”

EAC (Judicial) Dani Rikang, Gumto CO Afa Phassang, Doimukh CO Nyalisa Raji, and OC Phassang Simi also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)