Arunachal SHGs, street food vendors participate in Urban Square exhibition

ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: A team of urban self-help groups and street food vendors of Arunachal Pradesh participated in the ‘Urban Square’ exhibition in New Delhi, an official said.

The event, a part of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Utsav, was held from January 3 to 10.

The exhibition served as a vibrant platform for urban self-help groups under DAY-NULM and street food vendors under PM SVANidhi, along with community organizers and NULM state mission managers from Arunachal Pradesh, the official said.

‘Urban Square’ has been a melting pot of cultural diversity and urban craftsmanship, attracting over 150 exhibitors from various regions of India.

“Team Arunachal’s participation with urban SHGs and street food vendors from Longding, Tezu, Roing, Pasighat, and Itanagar was a testament to their dedication and hard work,” he said.

The participants showcased an array of products ranging from intricate handlooms and upcycled decor to exotic packaged food and exquisite handicrafts, with a special emphasis on delectable street food, the official said.

“Their unique offerings, including local handicrafts, handloom products, spices, and traditional food items, received widespread acclaim and appreciation, marking a significant step towards empowering these vital yet often overlooked members of our urban fabric,” the official said. (PTI)