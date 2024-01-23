Editor,

I hope this letter adds a dash of humour to your daily dose of news, albeit on a matter that’s no laughing stock – the recent road construction follies in our lovely Senki Park area.

Imagine my surprise when I heard about the groundbreaking roadwork that supposedly started on 10 January, only to discover that it had a delayed opening, like a blockbuster movie with too much CGI. Instead of a red carpet, we got detour signs, and I must say the audience (aka residents) is far from applauding.

Now, I’m no construction expert, but I thought a project starting on the 10th should, at the very least, go beyond the ceremonial ribbon-cutting on the 12th.

Alas, we got a grand total of 100 metres – a road fit for a snail marathon. These mini-marathons are now an integral part of our daily lives as we navigate the labyrinth of Division IV. If our GPS had a sense of humour, it might suggest, “Turn left to avoid the pothole, then right to dodge the construction zone -congratulations, you’ve reached your destination: nowhere near where you intended to be.”

Adding to the drama, some residents are blissfully unaware of the roadclosure. Picture this: two-wheelers approaching the construction zone, hopeful drivers attempting a feat worthy of a vehicular circus act. If only there was a ringmaster to announce, “Ladies and gentlemen, behold the daring leap over the gap!”

My real concern, however, is the disappearing act of our illustrious contractor. Besides the cameo appearance of the cement machine, I’m yet to spot the contractor inspecting their masterpiece. It’s like crafting a gourmet dish and never tasting it. Are we building roads or filming a reality TV show?

In the spirit of transparency, I have a few questions for our construction sorcerers. Firstly, did you only want to tease us with a short stretch of road, or is there an encore planned for Division IV? We’ve heard about potholes, but we didn’t realise we were auditioning for a part in a pothole-themed Broadway musical.

Secondly, did the newspapers get a cameo in the construction credits? A little heads-up in the dailies could have saved us from this unexpected roadshow. It’s like announcing a surprise party but forgetting to tell the guest of honour, “Surprise! You need to make a roundabout!”

I implore the powers that be to clear the fog surrounding this construction conundrum. Let’s turn Senki Park into a comedy club with informed residents, not unwitting actors in a construction farce.

Thank you for letting me add a sprinkle of humour to our civic woes. I trust that the punchlines reach the right readership – the ones holding the blueprints and hard hats.

Sam