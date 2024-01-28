Put in efforts to make India world leader: Guv

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik on Friday urged the people of the state to put in concerted efforts to make India a vishwa guru (global leader) in all respects.

Unfurling the national flag at Indira Gandhi Park here to mark the 75th Republic Day, the governor said that “this is a pivotal time with the country entering an epochal age of transformative economic growth as well as social and cultural awakening, shunning age-old shackles.”

He said that collective efforts, dedication and determination of the people are helping in building a developed Arunachal, which is contributing to shaping India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Highlighting the various achievements made by the state, the governor said that Arunachal has made substantial investments in enhancing air connectivity, fostering cultural exchange, boosting tourism and facilitating trade.

“In addition to the greenfield Donyi Polo airport in Hollongi, the state now boasts operational airports in Pasighat, Tezu, and Ziro, along with seven advanced landing grounds and 25 operational helipads,” he said.

Parnaik said that, over the last seven years, Arunachal witnessed a substantial surge in road infrastructure with 65 percent increase in road density, 64 percent expansion in road length, and the construction of 19,863 kms of roads.

“There has been a remarkable 138 percent rise in the length of national highways in the last seven years, with the development of 2,482 kms of national highways,” he said.

“The Border Roads Organization (BRO) is set to complete the Sela tunnel, the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel above 13,000 feet in the state, which will allow faster deployment of weapons and soldiers to forward areas in Tawang. Another key project for improved connectivity in forward areas, the Nechiphu tunnel in West Kameng district, was inaugurated by the defence minister last year,” he added.

Parnaik said that, under the vibrant villages programme, 1,452 villages have been systematically mapped, and 455 villages have been identified for development.

The state has connected 252 border habitations through the construction of 2,506 kms of roads, he said.

“Notably, 4,113 villages have attained the status of Har Ghar Jal villages. To support the mission, 6,307 individuals have been trained in skill development programmes related to plumbing, masonry, and electrification works,” the governor said.

He said that 6,093 solar streetlights have been installed in 712 villages across the 13 border districts of the state.

The governor said that Rs 500 crore is being invested to upgrade 50 government schools with better facilities.

“With the induction of 15,285 personnel and the addition of 418 new vehicles, the Arunachal Pradesh Police force is now better manned and equipped for efficient and effective policing,” Parnaik said, noting that 68 new police stations have been set up in the state.

“Our focus on gender-sensitive policing is evident through the notification of 21 women police stations, with seven being operational. Ziro and Seppa now host ISO-certified women police stations, as a pioneering step in gender-inclusive law enforcement,” he added.

Parnaik said that the state has signed agreements with three central PSUs for kick-starting 12 stalled mega hydro projects of 11,523 megawatt capacity.

These projects entail a cumulative investment of nearly Rs 1.4 lakh crore and will generate annual revenue of Rs 10,000 crore when completed, he said. (PTI)