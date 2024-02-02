SVEEP awareness campaigns organised

PASIGHAT, 1 Feb: A series of systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) awareness campaigns were organised by the East Siang district election office at UPS Jarkong, UPS Jarku, UPS Paglek, SS Gandhi, HSS IGJHS and Town ME School here on Thursday, followed by EVM demonstration and awareness activities.

During these awareness campaigns, ADES and nodal officer (SVEEP) Kasep Tayom and his associates highlighted the details of SVEEP activities and emphasised on the need for eligible voters.

Tayom sensitised the participants to the importance of enrolling themselves in the voters’ list and participating in the nation’s electoral process. (DIPRO)