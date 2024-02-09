Mein presents vote-on-account

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented Arunachal Pradesh’ vote-on-account for the 2024-’25 financial year, covering four months, from 1 April to 31 July, during the 13th session of the 7th legislative assembly of Arunachal.

The interim budget, which is made to meet essential government expenditure for a limited period, was passed without any discussion.

Following is the financial statement of the vote-on-account, as placed on the floor of the House.

The state’s own revenue is estimated at Rs 3,422.81 crore (Rs 2,565.04 crore tax revenue + Rs 857.77 crore non-tax revenue) in the 2023-’24 budged estimate (BE). The same is estimated at Rs 3,488.75 crore (Rs 2,567.59 crore tax revenue + Rs 921.16 crore non-tax revenue) in the 2023-’24 revised estimate (RE).

The share of central taxes is estimated at Rs 17,946.84 crore in the 2023-’24 BE, as per the union budget, and the same is estimated at Rs 19,405.97 crore in the 2023-’24 RE, as per the union RE presented on 1 February, 2024 as vote-on-account.

Resource (receipt) of Rs 29,657.16 crore was estimated in the BE and Rs 34,055.68 crore in the RE.

Expenditure amounting to Rs 29,512.82 crore is estimated in the BE and is estimated at Rs 33,989.23 crore in the RE.

Fiscal deficit was estimated at 2 percent (Rs 758.26 crore) in the BE, and 2.50 percent (Rs 1,200.90 crore) in the RE.

The gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Rs 37,870.00 crore was taken into consideration while estimating the BE. The finance ministry had communicated about the GSDP of Rs 48,028.00 crore for 2023-’24 on 27 March, 2023. Accordingly, GSDP of Rs 48,028.00 crore has been taken into consideration while estimating the RE for 2023-2024.

Expenditure of Rs 8,881.46 crore is estimated in terms of the vote-on-account for the first four months of the next financial year.

————————————————

Quotes of the day

Upper Subansiri, Papum Pare, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle and now Keyi Panyor saab Subansiri se nikla hai. Hum log district pe district de raha hai: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki.

Killing of former MLA Yumsen Matey is an attack on every peace-loving citizen of Arunachal Pradesh: Home Minister Bamang Felix.

Even animals are not supposed to be killed. How come human beings are killed in such brutal manner?: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam.

Arunachal mai kahi punishment posting nahi hota hai aajkal: DCM Chown Mein.

————————————————