Arunachal to meet Goa in Santosh Trophy opener in Yupia

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: Host Arunachal Pradesh will play five-time champion Goa in the opening match of the 77th Santosh Trophy at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia on 21 February.

The hosts were placed in Group A along with Goa, Meghalaya, Services, Kerala and Assam. Group B comprises Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram and Railways.

The new format for the tournament will see an expanded knockout stage, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.

The semifinals will be held on 7 March, while the final will be played on 9 March.

Meanwhile, Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen reviewed the preparedness of all the stakeholder departments and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) during a meeting in his conference hall on Monday.

Terming the event “historic,” Bomjen urged all the stakeholders to “make concerted efforts to make the championship historical in true sense.”

Preparatory works pertaining to security, traffic, parking, sanitation management, medical coverage, water connectivity, uninterrupted power supply, internet connectivity, road maintenance, etc, were minutely discussed during the meeting.

APFA secretary Kipa Ajay informed that most of the teams have already arrived here and were accorded traditional welcome.

Ajay informed that the DIGP has assured to provide security at the hotels where the players are staying.

He added that the PRI leaders of the nearby areas have also been briefed on the event and their cooperation sought to maintain harmony throughout the tournament.

DSP (HQ) Radhe Obing informed that “two companies of force have been deployed for the event at Yupia to maintain law and order in the stadium.”

He urged the organisers to issue vehicle passes categorically for easy management of traffic and proper parking of vehicles.

PHED & Water Supply EE Sawant Riang informed that a 1 lakh-litre capacity overhead water tank is ready at the ground and a water tanker will be available 24/7 to meet any exigencies.

Urban Development EE Teri Taniya informed that 26 dustbins have been installed at the stadium and a garbage lifting truck with four labourers will be stationed at the stadium till the completion of the event.

The participants decided to use the horticulture garden opposite the stadium to park two-wheelers, and to direct the Balijan ADC and the Gumto CO to open temporary ILP counters at their respective check gates to issue entry pass for the spectators coming from outside the state, and to maintain utmost cleanliness in and around the stadium.

Items including pan/gutkha, alcoholic beverages, water bottles, cans, glasses, animals, ball toys, chips, or any edible items, containers, laser pointers, selfie sticks, weapons, sticks, poles, fire crackers or inflammable toxics will not be allowed inside the stadium.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is also the president of the APFA, along with Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona will inaugurate the championship at 5 pm (With inputs from DIPRO)