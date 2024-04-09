BJP only pol party in India that can ensure dev: Khandu

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 8 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that BJP is the only party, which can ensure development and good governance in the country.

Addressing an election rally here in East Siang district on Monday, Khandu said that the northeastern region, which had been infested with insurgency for long time, has now become a peaceful and developed area of the country.

Taking a dig at the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government for ‘neglecting’ the Northeastern states, Khandu said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has allocated Rs. 55,000 crore for implementation of various developmental projects in the region, out of which Arunachal Pradesh availed a lion share of about Rs. 41,000 crore.

The chief minister said that the BJP government has committed to providing more fund for women and youth development.

Earlier, Khandu addressed a huge public gathering at Ruksin town and appealed them to elect BJP candidate for Pasighat West constituency Ninong Ering.

He said that Ering, who had earlier served the state as union minister and as MLA, could fulfill the developmental needs of the local people.

Stating that some government officials in the district are found to be involved in party politics, the chief minister said that action will be taken against them as per the rule.

Deputy CM Chowna Mein also addressed the rally at Pasighat and highlighted the developmental initiatives of the BJP government in the state.