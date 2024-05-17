Trg for counting officials begins

LIKABALI, 16 May: A two-day training programme for the counting supervisors for Lower Siang district began here on Thursday.

Around 50 officials have been roped into service as counting supervisors for carrying out counting of votes cast in the simultaneous elections.

The counting of votes for both Likabali and Nari-Koyu constituencies will be taken up simultaneously from 6 am onwards on 2 June. The counting officials would take up polled EVMs, postal ballots, and ETPBS votes while carrying out counting work at the designated counting centre – the auditorium of the government higher secondary school here.

Lower Siang District Election Officer Rujjum Rakshap urged the trainee officials to take the training seriously and sensibly, “so that the superb works done so far are not foiled at any cost because of ignorance and leisurely attitude.”

“We are nearing a big achievement when the election process is successfully completed in the district as independent district election officer for the first time,and any kind of negligence and ignorance should not spoil it,” he said.

Likabali Assembly Constituency Returning Officer Mokar Riba advised the officials to be “upright and confident while officiating as counting supervisors and maintain complete confidentiality during the course of your duty.”

Nari-Koyu Returning Officer Ainstein Koyu appealed to the trainees to make sure that “your doubts are cleared before you handle the responsibility as counting supervisors for both the assembly constituencies and parliamentary segments.”

Election in-charge Janes Mary Tayeng presented a comprehensive overview of the works and responsibilities to be handled by the officials.

A practical demonstration of the counting process was presented by master trainers Tumkar Ete and Igo Tao. (DIPRO)