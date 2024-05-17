DC urges stakeholders to take up immunisation prog in mission mode

YINGKIONG, 16 May: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang called upon all stakeholders, including line departments and panchayat leaders, to “take up immunisation programme with a missionary zeal.”

Lailang said this while reviewing the performance of the routine immunisation (RI) programmes in the district during a ‘District task force meeting of the DHS on RI micro-plan, vaccine preventable diseases (VPD) and AEFI Surveillance-2024’, held at the DC’s conference hall here on Thursday.

He asked the DTFI team to work in unison with the health department for effective coverage and for achieving the target set by the government.

He requested the DMO to instruct the health workers of various health centres across the district to play a proactive role in sensitising lactating mothers to child’s health and immunisation, besides conducting IEC activities at schools and community centres to raise more awareness on the importance of immunisation among the people.

WHO SMO Dr Sarungbam Victoria, and the WHO’s public health support project’s Northeast sub-regional team leader Dr Jayaseelan Vedamuthu delivered a presentation on RI micro-plan, VPD, AEFI surveillance, and strategies to “make intensifiedeffort to improve gaps in the immunisation coverage in the district.”

Emphasising the importance of vaccines, Dr Sarungbam said, “We can achieve the target by creating proper awareness on immunisation with collective effort of all stakeholders.”

RI MO Dr Nabho Borang presented an overview of the RI performance in the district.

All programme officers, medical officers and heads of offices from line departments, besides panchayat leaders attended the meeting. (DIPRO)