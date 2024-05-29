Climate change is posing a direct threat to food security

A steady decline in biodiversity due to climate change is posing a threat to food security. This is particularly alarming in developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a report from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), a United Nations organisation. Land-use changes, pollution, and climate change are the major factors causing biodiversity loss. The Asia-Pacific region is home to half of the world’s undernourished people and nearly 45 percent of the population cannot afford a sustainable and healthy diet. India is one of the worst sufferers of climate change. The country depends on monsoon rain for agriculture. The climate change is affecting the whole monsoon pattern too.

With each passing year, even Arunachal Pradesh is experiencing extreme climate changes due to global warming. This year the month of May has been extremely hot. With no rain for a considerable number of days, it is feared that it will affect agriculture activities in Arunachal too. Coming back to global perspective, we have lost much of the diversity that was, historically, commonplace in our diets, and increasing dietary diversity is a key part of the solution to ending malnutrition. Plants, animals and microorganisms that are the bedrock of food production are in decline. With one million species currently at risk of extinction, the state of global biodiversity loss spells trouble for nature and economies. If these critical species are lost, it places the future of our food system under severe threat. Halting deforestation and forest degradation, while enabling forest and landscape restoration, are also vital components of addressing the challenge of biodiversity loss and climate change. Climate change in India impacts key areas like water resources, agriculture, natural ecosystems, health and the food chain.