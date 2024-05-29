BJP mandal reiterates allegation against PHE CE

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 May: The Yachuli BJP mandal on Tuesday reiterated its allegation against PHE Western Zone Chief Engineer Toko Jyoti over his alleged role in making illegal appointments in the Miao (Changlang) PHE division, which the mandal described as a votes-for-jobs scam in the recently held assembly election in Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district.

Addressing mediapersons at the press club here,Yachuli BJP mandal president Tania Tajing, responding to the recent press conference held by the Toko Welfare Association (TWA) with regard to the allegation, said that “it is not a clan-based issue but a state issue.”

“I took Jyoti’s name because he, besides being a chief engineer, is also the coordinator, and in this transfer, his name is already mentioned in the list. I would have pointed it out if it had been done by any chief engineer,” Tajing said.

Advocate Likha Kan, who accompanied Tajing at the press conference, said, “We had to come again for a second press conference in order to clarify the accusation against us made by the TWA.”

He said, “When we look back on 24 February this year, 16 casual staff members were appointed. The finance department concurred with these sanctioned posts, and it has been forged in the finance department.”

Kan added that the state exchequer has also been “forged.”

“We don’t have any right to say anything against Jyoti, but we took his name with a heavy heart. We appeal that the appointees be questioned over the delay. In spite of having proof of illegal appointments, why have the officials involved not been arrested yet?” he asked.

A copy of an order letter, containing the names of certain individuals from the PHE department of Longding and Changlang districts, who have been transferred to Yachuli, has been substantiated by the Yachuli BJP mandal through RTI, he said.

The duo further claimed that “all the recruited individuals are from Yachuli constituency – casual staff under the PHE department, both skilled and unskilled.”

They appealed for cancellation of the appointment of the W/C staffers and said that “any delay in arrest may facilitate tampering the evidence in the case.”

They suggested that the PHE chief engineer (coordination) be relieved, “so that there may be free and fair investigation, without any instruction, in the larger interest of the state.”