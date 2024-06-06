World Environment Day celebrated

Balanced ecosystem needed for healthy environment: Guv

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: Governor K.T Parnaik emphasized the need for maintaining a balanced ecosystem for a healthy environment.

Participating in the World Environment Day (WED) celebration at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Governor said that ecosystems are the foundation of all life on earth and their health directly influences the well-being of our planet and its inhabitants.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh have always been connected to nature and they have maintained a balance between development and conservation,” he said, and appealed to them to continue their endeavour.

“By restoring and strengthening our ecosystems, we can ensure a thriving environment and a prosperous future for everyone,” he said.

Parnaik said that revitalizing ecosystems, regardless of their size, will enhance

the livelihoods of those who rely on them, help control diseases, and mitigate the risks of natural disasters. Moreover, restoration efforts are integral to achieving all of the Sustainable Development Goals, he said.

The Governor said that ecosystem restoration requires collective effort.

“As the generation capable of harmonizing with nature, let’s actively engage and participate, ensuring we leave a better environment for future generations,” he appealed to the people.

Earlier, the Governor and his wife Anagha Parnaik planted saplings of Lal Chandan or Red Sandalwood in the Raj Bhavan premise.

The WED is celebrated on five June every year to raise awareness and encourage action for the protection of our environment

This year, the theme of World Environment Day is – ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience.’

The WED was also celebrated with plantation programmes across the state.

The North-East Regional Centre of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment in collaboration with the Environment Forest and Climate Change department celebrated the day at Ganga Lake by planting trees along the boundaries of the lake. A cleanliness drive was also organized.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife and Biodiversity) and Chief Wildlife Warden N.Tam and regional head of GBPNIHE-NERC Dr. Devendra Kumar addressed the gathering about the importance of celebrating the day for environmental conservation in the Himalayan region.

The programme highlighted the collective effort required to protect and preserve the environment.

Deputy chief wildlife wardens, range forest officers and forest rangers from DoEFCC, Poma forest division and Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary along with scientists and research scholars of GBPNIHE-NERC, Itanagar attended the programme.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board organized a cleanliness drive at Senki river bank and Chimpu-Jullang bridge point as part of the celebration.

PCCF P. Subramaniam and senior officers of the environment & forests department and the staff of the Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board also participated in it.

All Tawang Apatani Welfare Association organized a mass plantation drive near the Old Market. Tawang DC Kanki Darang and DFO Piyush Gaikwad, among others, participated in the plantation programme.

The Manchin SHG of Rupa, in collaboration with EagleNest Birding Committee organized a cleanliness drive on the river bank of Dinik Kho near Krishna Mandir to mark the occasion.

The Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the WED by organizing a plantation drive at Upper Primary School, Niti Vihar.

At Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, the Society for Multi-Dimensional, Innovative, Lead for Education and Environment (SMILE) in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and Ziro-based NGOs launched a massive plantation drive around the Ziro Festival of Music ground at Biiri village on Wednesday.

Around 100 participants from SMILE Ziro, Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University, Apatani Women Association Ziro, Miha Pelo, Mudang Tage Youth Association and Biiri Welfare Society planted 500 Thuja tree saplings at the Biiri road leading to ZFM ground and the Vivekananda School at Dobi.

Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Vivek HP lauded the efforts of the NGOs in preserving nature and promoting sustainable development at the valley.

The members of SMILE Ziro and participants from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Doimukh police station also planted 500 saplings of red sandal and varieties of fruit-bearing trees at IOC campus in Doimukh.

The WED was also celebrated at Lower Siang under the initiative of Likabali forest division by organizing a plantation programme. The main prorgamme was held at the PWD circuit house from where the plantation drive began.

Plantations were carried out at Amrut Sarovar sites under various panchayat segments of Papum Pare on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The programme which was led by the PRI members and the GBs, were held at Dadang panchayat under Sagalee Block, Doimukh and Borum blocks, Sonajuli and Chessa under Balijan block. A similar plantation drive was held also at Gumto.

In Miao, Assam Rifles organized an awareness campaign with the theme “Save the World with Assam Rifles.”

A captivating poster making competition, igniting the spirit of environmental consciousness among the students was also hosted by the Assam Rifles.

In addition to the poster making competition, Assam Rifles also organised a tree plantation drive in Miao, Diyun and Namsai region.

During the plantation drive, more than 5000 saplings were planted by people from all walks of life, including students.

In Pasighat, the Indian army, Sigar military station initiated a series of events to mark the day. A cleanliness drive was carried out at the Siang river bank wherein Spearhead Gunners alongwith students of Don Bosco, Mebo and cadets of NCC, Pasighat volunteered and manually disposed off the solid waste. Brig. Himanshu Bhatnagar, Cdr of 56 Arty Bde, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sachin Singhal and ASP Pankaj Lamba also attended the event.

Later, a lecture was conducted by Capt. Gaurav Chadda of Spearhead Gunners Brigade at Mebo for the villagers of Mebo tehshil and a plantation drive was also held at government school, Mebo during which a total of 50 saplings were planted within the school premises.

At Aalo, the World Environment Day was celebrated at Bahadur Hill Reserved Forest Division with nature walk or foot-tracking from foothills to peak point (5400 ft) of Bahadur Hill, plantation of fruit bearing trees at the top of hills, free distribution of saplings and cleanliness drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Aalo DFO Gopin Padu requested citizens of Aalo to help him in conserving and protecting the Bahadur Hill RF, the lone reserved forest in the vicinity of Aalo town.

Other speakers include West Siang DC Mamu Hage, SP Abhimanyu Poswal and ADC Prince Kumar.

The Jairampur VKV also celebrated the World Environment Day in a grand manner. Approximately 150 saplings were planted by the students and faculty members in and around the school campus to mark the occasion.

Other attraction of the day was drawing competition among the students on the theme, “save the environment.”

An AAPSU team headed by vice president (admin) Bengia Pillia, during its visit to Tezu Higher Secondary School, celebrated the WED there. The AAPSU appealed to all stakeholders to plant more trees for healthy environment.

The AAPSU team also played friendly football matches against Lohit and Anjaw DSUs.

A series of activities were organized at Itanagar jointly by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, in collaboration with the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited to mark WED.

A cleanliness drive was conducted at Yagamso river stretch flowing through Indira Gandhi Park during which the volunteers retrieved 1.6 metric tonnes of garbage.

Later, the participants also planted ornamental and fruit trees within the premises of the park and the Himalayan University.

YMCR secretary Prem T Loda, YMCR vice chairman, Keyom Doni, chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Dr. Damodar, Himalayan University vice-chancellor prof. Venugopal Rao, faculty members and students of the university also attended the event.

The WED was also celebrated by National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports. Himalayan University, Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, NERIST, Nirjuli, Tasi Panggeng CHC (FRU), Ruksin, Tuting police station, Nirvachan Bhawan, the NSS unit of Dera Natung Govt by planting trees and organizing seminars. (Raj Bhavan, DIPROs)