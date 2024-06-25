Disappearing dreams

Editor,

A few days ago, I came across Anudeep Durishetty’s book My UPSC Journey: From Despair to Destiny. Durishetty, the IAS topper of 2018, shares a truly wonderful and inspiring journey that offers a path for aspirants to reflect on their own strategies and challenges in breaking through the public service commissions’ barriers.

As an aspirant myself, I also found reasons to blame for my failures in breaking through. Like Durishetty, I began to crumble, fighting my own battles and almost succumbing to an existential crisis due to the long and arduous journey. I am sure many of you can relate to this feeling. We are all in the same situation and can understand the struggles we face.

Durishetty said, “Today, at the end of my UPSC journey, I stand with a firm newfound belief: when you own your failures, you become a better person. And when you work hard to overcome them, you win. And win big.”

Unfortunately, for many of us, this belief remains out of reach. We worked hard, but the success has gone to others, and we cannot turn our despair into destiny as we have lost precious years.

The chief minister of our state promised to relax the age limit up to 40 years, but he failed to understand that it has been two years without an examination, and many of us have already turned 40. The question is, where do we stand now? The years wasted due to corruption in the system mean that even if a notification comes out this year, those who have already experienced despair will not be able to sit for the examination. For instance, in the recent job opening for APSSB, the age relaxation for UDC was 40 years, but I could not apply because I had already celebrated my 40th birthday before the notification came out. This means that those who have already turned 40 will not be able to sit for the examination, even if the government has promised to increase the upper age limit for APST aspirants.

So, is it our fault that we were born a bit too early? Is it our fault that the examination was not conducted earlier? Is it our fault that we dreamed of being in an administration where fair and equal opportunity are not given? Is it our fault that we did not have money to give kickbacks? Or is it our fault that we worked so hard for this examination and dedicated our youthful years to it? Where do we go now when our last chance is also being taken away because of an election and our birthdates?

We have faced the same hardship and gone through the same level of trauma. Don’t we have the right to fair and equal opportunities as promised in our Constitution?

I am writing this to request the government of Arunachal Pradesh, our only hope, to compensate us for the lost years and the despair we have endured, not through any other means but by giving us a chance to sit for the examination. I request the chairman of APPSSC and the DoPT to look into the matter and increase the age limit to 38+5 years for APPST aspirants. This is not an impossible or unique case, as we have seen in the Manipur civil services where the age limit was relaxed similarly, after a scam hit the state a few years ago.

We would like to see a fair and clean examination, and to know whether we deserve it. This is our only chance, and we may never have it again to find out where we stand. Therefore, with a heavy but hopeful heart, I request all the members of the legislative Assembly to support the aspirants of Arunachal Pradesh in having an opportunity to sit for the examination one last time. I also urge all student bodies and the PAJSC to voice the same concern.

A despairing aspirant