Guv commends BRO for infra development

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday commended the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for taking a leading role in the infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh.

During a meeting with BRO Director General (DG), Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor said that “the projects implemented have ensured the territorial integrity and the rapid development of the state.”

The two discussed strategic roads to border areas, regular maintenance of roads, and immediate response to any blockage in road communication.

Sharing his concern for the people in the border villages, Parnaik emphasised on upgrading and building new roads towards the border areas “to ensure the support of the armed forces to the civilian population at any time,” saying that “national security and socioeconomic development of the people in the border areas rely on the BRO road networks.”

The DG briefed the governor on the strategic road projects and challenges, and gave assurance that the BRO would construct “best quality roads and infrastructure for Arunachal Pradesh.” (Raj Bhavan)