Trg prog on sweet corn cultivation

NEW SOPUNG, 27 Jun: Twenty-six farmers benefitted from a training programme on ‘Sweet corn cultivation – A promising crop for higher productivity and reliable income source’, organised at New Sopung village by the East Kameng KVK recently.

During the programme, KVK Head Dr MC Debnath highlighted the importance and scope of the crop in the region for reaping higher income, “in view of the increasing demand for green maize corns as a popular snack.”

Agronomist Dr WP Devi explained “the scientific package of practices of sweet corn” through visual aids and literatures.

Plant protection scientist PP Tripathi delivered a presentation on pests and diseases, and on how to manage them.

Seeds and pesticides were later distributed to the farmers.