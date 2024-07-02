BJP team visits landslide hit areas

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: A team of the state BJP, led by its vice president Tarh Tarak, on Monday visited the areas in the ICR where massive landslides have occurred.

They also interacted with the affected residents.

Tarak said that the state government is working very hard to restore the road communication. Relief camps have also been opened for the affected people, he said.

The BJP leader appealed to the people to refrain from venturing into riversides and landslide-prone areas to avoid untoward incidents.

Tarak said that the party will soon submit a report to the state government for immediate action.