DC, SP release handbook on new laws

PASIGHAT, 1 Jul: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu and SP Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal, along with PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, her deputy Rebecca Panyang Megu, and other councillors released a handbook on the new criminal laws, published by the district police, to sensitise police personnel and the public to the features of the new laws.

After releasing the booklet at a function organised by the district police at Reserve Police Line here on Monday, the DC said that “the spirit behind the three enacted criminal laws for fair, speedy and time-bound justice for citizens must be the guiding force in its implementation for the district police, the judiciary, and the stakeholders.”

He stressed on generating “maximum public awareness, so that speedy and fair justice reaches the last man in the line.”

The SP presented a brief on the salient features of the new laws, viz, the Indian Judicial Code, the Indian Civil Defence Code, and the Indian Evidence Act, and said that the district police are committed to ensure their effective implementation.

“Citizen-friendly and simplified provisions to register a case from anywhere, irrespective of jurisdiction, and use of digital/electronic mode for online registration of case, Zero FIR, safeguards for women, children, and the transgender community, separate sections for crimes under the Indian Civil Defence Code, virtual/electronic mode of FIR/trial, time-bound period for investigation by police, and trial by judiciary, etc, will address the pendency of cases faced by the people in the previous IPC, CrPC, and facilitate speedy and efficient justice system to the people,” the SP said.

ASP Pankaj Lamba informed that the district police are prepared to implement the new laws in letter and spirit.

Among others, DSP Ayup Boko, and the rank and file of the police department attended the function.

Similar programmes highlighting the new criminal laws were organised in Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, and other districts.

Our East Siang correspondent adds: Meanwhile, the water level of the Siang River in Pasighat dropped below the danger mark on Monday as weather improved in the Siang valley.

The East Siang district administration has asked the people to refrain from venturing into the river for fishing, swimming and collection driftwoods.

The surging water of the Siang, Dottung and Dibang Rivers submerged Shivaguri island and the greater Bahir-Jonai area on Sunday.

Further, the overflowing Lali, Sille, Rajakhana, Rayang Nalla and Dokhari Rivers inundated Bahir-Jonai, Bijoypur, Gali, Ramdhan and Dekapam panchayats in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

The current flood has so far affected over 42,200 people in 100 villages in Jonai circle and submerged more than 2,000 hectares of cropland. (With inputs from DIPROs)