Students get delayed scholarship

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: The education department has disbursed the final batch of post matric scholarships being funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Wednesday. This was informed by education minister Pasang Dorjee Sona through his social media handle. The scholarships amount totaling Rs. 95.057 crore was released for 37107 students.

“I am pleased to share that the state government through the department of education has successfully disbursed the final batch of post matric scholarships funded by MoTA totaling Rs. 95.057 crore to remaining 37107 students in Arunachal Pradesh,” the education minister wrote on X.

The minister informed that funds have been directly transferred to the bank account of the students via the PFMS platform with credits expected within next 48 to 72 hours.

Sona also informed that 7164 students are encountering Aadhar related issues with their bank accounts. He suggested those students having Aadhar linking to their bank account issue, to update their information in the NSP portal to ensure timely payment.

“The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare of the students. I encourage students to remain focused on their aspirations,” said Sona.

The minister further stated that they have received batch-wise central share

of fund on 20th June. “Under my initiative, we have to borrow from the state exchequer to meet up the gap funding so that scholarships are timely disbursed to the students,” added Sona.

There was major discontentment among the students over delay in disbursing the post matric scholarships. Agitated students took to the social media in trolling the current education minister and the state government. However, the government maintained that delay in release of the central share of the fund was the reason for delay in disbursement.