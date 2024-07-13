Venturing beyond: A Lohit valley entrepreneur’s odyssey

[ Nyatum Doke ]

This is not a success story but a story of a beginning, an initiation, and of someone treading a path different from the ones eulogised by our society. Often, I, along with my friends, visit the Community Convention Centre (CCC) in Tezu, which, apart from being one of the most innovative structures made by the district administration, also houses a café – The LaRose Patisserie.

The café is run by a young local entrepreneur, Pamela Krong. One can see a galaxy of coffee, tea, and other products on the menu – things seldom expected in such a remote place. The products are not only unique in appearance but also savoury and luscious.

Krong, a young lady from Lohit, was born and brought up in Tezu. Her parents are originally from Tehuliang village in Anjaw district. She has a degree in sociology and a diploma in pastry and culinary art. Like every parent in our society, her parents, especially her father, wanted her to be an officer or join government service. But Pamela has dreams different from those that most young minds have.

“I realised that I don’t have a knack to study for hours; I was always inclined towards entrepreneurial activities, performing arts, etc. Therefore, I decided to walk on the path that I love and made my choice accordingly,” she said.

She said that, before starting the cafe in the CCC, she used to run a cloud kitchen (a delivery and takeout kitchen only, with no dine-in facility). “When initially I started, many would say ‘market is down,’ then some would say that our tribal people do not eat much of these things,” she said. “And yet I continued, and now I can proudly say that I am financially independent,” she smiled.

Dwelling on the biggest challenge in her endeavour, she said “First, it’s difficult to start something new, ie, business cake-making, etc, which is not part of our culture. The people would be sceptical and sarcastically ask, ‘After studying so much, would you be doing catering?'” she said.

“Then it’s difficult to find the right people for the job; our tribals are shy people and therefore need some time to get acclimatised to the kind of hospitality that entrepreneurship demands,” she said, but added, however, that “there is no dearth of talent and hardworking youths in our society if we look for them properly.”

“At first, when I was told to run the café at the CCC, I was numb and had no idea how to start for at least two days; but I gathered some courage and agreed to start, she recalled.

“Initiation is important; we have to begin somewhere. Once I started, everything fell into place. I am very thankful to the district administration for considering me for the cafe in the CCC,” she said.

“Today, I have around nine young girls working with me – learning and earning. I prefer giving opportunities to the local youths – vocal for local, you see,” Krong said.

On being asked about the annual returns or profit from her business, she replied, “Till now I have not done an exact accounting; the money is coming as well as going out to pay the salaries of the staff and the cost of the inputs for the products.

“However, I save enough that I do not have to take financial help from my family,” she added.

“For now, I am not thinking much about profit per se, but I am focusing on surviving competition in any form and spreading the footprint of my efforts,” Krong said, and quoted something her uncle once told her: “Quality is something that should never be compromised; if quality is good, customers will surely come.”

On being asked about her opinion on the role of government agencies in empowering entrepreneurs, Krong said that “the district administration, led by DC Shashvat Saurabh, could recognise and understand my potential, and provided me with the opportunity that boosted my confidence to a great level.”

She informed that she has also been shortlisted for the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, under which she will get Rs 50 lakhs if everything goes well.

“I am planning to expand my business not just in Lohit but in entire Arunachal and nearby states,” she said.

She spoke also about her ignorance of the government schemes and programmes to help entrepreneurs, and said that “any budding entrepreneur should do the necessary research, as the government has many schemes for them.”

Krong may not be the epitome of success in the conventional sense as of now, but the journey that she has embarked on will be trailblazing and will leave a positive footprint for sure. Her story is worth sharing with all the youths who may be uncertain about their choices, given the societal pressure.

Clearing a competitive exam and securing a government job is no doubt a good option, but that is not the only option. Everyone is not made for studies or government jobs. As it is said, everyone is unique.

Lastly, as Krong put it, “It’s okay to dream differently; one should tread the path where one’s heart is, instead of getting pushed by society. Ultimately, in the long run, you will be alone to push yourself.” (The contributor is DIPRO, Lohit.)