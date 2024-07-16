Namlo’s foundation day celebrated

DAPORIJO, 15 Jul: The second foundation day of the Donyi Polo Namlo was celebrated at the namlo ground here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

During the programme, IFCSAP district unit chief adviser Tayir Bulo stressed on preservation and promotion of age-old culture, and urged the indigenous priests to “avoid or minimise your fees for the welfare of the entire indigenous believers, so that common people can participate in indigenous practices.”

“According to a common survey, the indigenous people are converting to other religions owing to higher and expensive cost for performing local rituals,” he said.

District Art & Culture Officer Taw Ekke, who also attended the programme, apprised the gathering of the department’s policies, and urged them to “be proactive in preservation and promotion of the indigenous culture.”

He added that they “should not fully depend on the department in purview of preservation and promotion of culture and religion.”

Furthermore, he urged the priests who are honorarium recipients to be sincere and devote themselves to preserve and promote the indigenous culture, “since you have registered as frontliners.”

Traditional chanting, songs and dances by members of various namlos/gamgi centres were the highlights of the day.

The best performers were awarded certificates with trophies. (DIPRO)