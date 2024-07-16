ABVP condemns vandalism in DU

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: The state unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has condemned the vandalism allegedly carried out by members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) at the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) office, terming it a “grave affront to Delhi University’s democracy.”

“Their actions, including urinating on the ‘roll of honour’ nameplates, insult the entire students’ union mandate since its inception,” it said in a release, and demanded immediate suspension of the DUSU vice president and a ban on the NSUI.