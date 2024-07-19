SP to sponsor 12 Puroik children’s education

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 18 Jul: In an initiative to encourage education among the children of the Puroik community, East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom has taken the responsibility of sponsoring the education of 12 Puroik children for one year at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Vidya Niketan-I, a police welfare school,here.

The SP will take care of all the school expenses of these 12 children, who have excelled in tests from nursery to Class 8, for one academic session.

Sikom said that the idea came to him after seeing the condition of the Puroik villages in the district, which he has visited over the years.

“This initiative is to motivate and encourage the marginalised community’s children, so that they get free quality education,” the SP said.

“I hope more Samaritans and like-minded people will come forward to support and extend help to the Puroik children who can hardly afford basic education facilities,” he added.