Tadak Nalo launches new regional party

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: Former Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) vice chairman Tadak Nalo on Friday launched a new regional party, the Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF), and announced his entry into politics.

Nalo, who had been fighting against the APPSC paper leak scam for two years, said that he is leaving the PAJSC to focus on his political career.

Addressing a press conference here, Nalo said that his experience in anti-corruption efforts has given him insights into the state’s systemic issues.

“To change the system, someone has to enter into it and be the system,” he said.

The AFTF will focus on tribal rights and regional issues, with a strong emphasis on combating corruption, Nalo said.

“We have not entered politics to merely contest elections and earn money. Our agenda during elections will be issue-based, concerning our own people,” he added.

Nalo appealed to the youths to join the party to bring change in the state.

He highlighted several issues facing Arunachal, including the APPSC paper leak scam, dual PRC and ST status, land rights, education, healthcare, and unemployment.

Nalo stressed the need to bring Arunachal under the 5th or the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, and called for implementing Article 371(H) in the state.

He also raised concern over the unresolved issues related to Chakma, Hajong and Tibetan refugees.

Nalo criticised the lack of political will to address these issues, and called for a more proactive approach to state governance.