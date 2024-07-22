Gajraj Corps provides amenities to remote village school 

THINGBU, 21 Jul: The Gajraj Corps has provided essential educational amenities including PA system, water dispenser, computers, inverter and digital learning tools to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awwasiya Vidyalaya, a boarding school located in the remote village here in Tawang district.

The amenities were ceremonially presented on Saturday in presence of students, teachers and villagers including Gaon Burha.

The initiative is part of their ongoing efforts to support education, health and overall well-being in remote and rural areas under its Operation Sadbhavana. (DIPRO)