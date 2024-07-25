DA conducts checking drive of shops in Yupia

YUPIA, 24 Jul: A team of officials from Papum Pare district administration conducted an unannounced checking of all the shops located at the district headquarters here on Wednesday.

During the course of checking, the team comprising CO-cum-town magistrate P. Mary Bui, trade development officer Tai Arun and others, seized illegal liquors and tobacco products from various shops.

The shop owners especially, those located near the Govt Middle School here, were sensitized on COTPA, 2003 and other legal market practices.

Later, the seized items were disposed of at the premises of the DC’s office. (DIPRO)