Need for multipurpose indoor stadium in Tirap: DC

KHONSA, 25 Jul: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal on Thursday emphasised the need for a multipurpose indoor stadium in the district headquarters here, during a district-level sports development meeting.

Presiding over the meeting, the DC urged the presidents and secretaries of various sports disciplines to “encourage more youth participation in sports through proper training and coaching.”

District Sports Officer Noah Mongku stressed the need for an indoor gym in Khonsa to provide proper training to sportspersons.

Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) secretary-general Bamang Tago, who also attended the meeting, assured the members of various sports associations of all possible help and support from his end, and promised to prioritise their concerns at higher levels.

The meeting was attended also by Tirap District Olympic Association (TDOA) president Yum Pangkhu, TDOA secretary Tethun Dada, its vice president Somgang Lowang, TDBA president Tesah Tangjang, TDWA president Techa Lowang, judo coach Kabin Doyu, and various other presidents and secretaries of different sports disciplines. (DIPRO)