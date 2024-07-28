APWWS assures mother  of delivering justice for her dead son

PASIGHAT, 27 Jul: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), led by its president Kani Nada Maling, on Saturday met the mother of late Olip Litin Mukherjee at her home in Rani village here, and assured her of all support

in delivering justice for her dead son.

Mukherjee was allegedly beaten to death at the Serene Rehabilitation Centre here in East Siang district recently.

Stating that the APWWS, “being a mother NGO,”understands and empathises with her pain, the team assured the aggrieved mother, Mohimang Litin, of its support.

Expressing gratitude to the APWWS team for being the first organisation to reach out to her, the mother of the boy pleaded with the APWWS for its help and support in delivering justice for her son.

The team also met Pasighat PS OC Ege Lollen to get an update on the case.

The other team members were vice president Yab Yazor Camdir, law coordinator Oyam Binggep, and assistant auditor Engam Rumi Zirdo.