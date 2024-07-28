Group seeks exemption from tests for appointment in police dept on compassionate grounds

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: Members of the ‘Police Compassionate Ground’ (PCG) on Saturday said that those appointed in the police department on compassionate grounds should not have to undergo physical and written tests.

Addressing mediaper-sons at the press club here, PCG member Gichik Emik (widow) said that “we do not endorse the new recruitment rule of 2023. Our demand is that we should not have to undergo physical and written tests.”

“Most of us are widows and in our middle ages,” she said, adding that, “by the time there is a next job advertisement, we would exceed the age limit.”

Emik said that in 2019, 325 persons were appointedin the police department on compassionate grounds, “out of which 183 were left out.”

“On 17 March, 2019, we had staged a dharna at the tennis court in Itanagar, where the then home minister Bamang Felix had given assurance that the matter would be taken into consideration,” she said.

“On 14 June, 2024, an advertisement was issued,stating that there would be physical and written tests, including for those appointed on compassionate grounds, in the police department,” Emik continued.

“We were asked to jump nine feet high and do an 800-metre running. How are we, as mothers, supposed to do that? I am sure that no woman could meet those criteria. If we are being appointed on compassionate grounds, why are we even being asked to take physical and written tests?” Emik said.

“They are asking for eligibility. We are widows and we have to take care of our children’s education. If we do not have this job, how can we educate them?” she said.

“In 2014, 508 candidates were eligible for appointment on compassionate grounds, but their appointment is pending. We understand that the police department requires candidates to undergo tests. Hence, we are not specifically seeking policing job. We would be okay taking up any other position, such as restroom cleaners and gardeners,” she said, adding that, “since we will undergo adequate training, I am sure we will be capable of such works in the department.”

“In April 2023, 36 posts were advertised for appointment in the police department on compassionate grounds. Later, it was postponed due to the new recruitment rule,” Emik said.