3 drug peddlers arrested

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: The Itanagar police arrested three drug peddlers from 6 Kilo, near the Shiv temple here, recently and seized 32.79 grams of suspected heroin, valued at Rs 4,50,000, from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Alex Camdir Tok (24), of Denka village in Doimukh, Taba Gatung (21), of Langchung village in Sagalee, and Teli Beckham (25), of D Sector, Nirjuli.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had been involved in drug peddling since last year. They procured the drug from Harmuti, Assam, and sold them in the ICR.

A case u/s 21(b)/29 of NDPS Act has been registeredagainst the trio.

The arrests were made by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi and Itanagar PS OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo,under the supervision of SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.