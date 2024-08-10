China welcomes interim govt in B’desh

BEIJING, 9 Aug: China on Friday welcomed the formation of the interim government in Bangladesh, headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, saying that Beijing is ready to advance the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

“The friendship between China and Bangladesh runs long and deep. China values its relations with Bangladesh, and stands ready to work with Bangladesh to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various areas and further advance our comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership,” a Chinese foreign ministry statement said.

Yunus (84) on Thursday took oath as the head of the interim government, replacing Sheikh Hasina, who abruptly resigned and fled to India, leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

The elevation of the ties with the countries in India’s immediate neighbourhood highlights the importance Beijing attaches to these countries for its strategic pursuits widely regarded aimed at containing India’s influence in the region.

Chinese analysts said that the fall of the Hasina government doesn’t make much difference as Beijing shares close ties with the opposition Bangladesh National Party, headed by former prime minister and Hasina’s archrival Begum Khalida Zia. (PTI)