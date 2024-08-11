I-Day boycott call

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: The NSCN/GPRN (Yung Aung) in a joint statement with the ULFA (I) on Saturday issued a call for boycotting the Independence Day and declared a “total shutdown from 1 am to 6 pm on 15 August in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.”

“Under the spirit of ‘One People, One Region, One Vision’, we call upon all the freedom-loving Wesean citizens to reject this day and support our boycott call by remaining indoors,” the statement said.

“This imposed celebration has nothing to offer our region, except a sorrowful reminder of another year of India’s brutal occupation. In fact it is an insult to the aspirations of the Wesean people who sacrificed much for restoration of our lost sovereignty.

“This day will continue to remain a black day in the chapter of Wesean revolution,” the statement read.