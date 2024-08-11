Swadeshi Jagaran Manch prog

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) here organised a Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) event on Friday.

VKV Principal A Krishnan highlighted the objectives of the SJM, saying that it is involved in “swadeshi movement, surplus food production, and growth of economy,” the school informed in a release.

SJM Northeast coordinator Prof Deepak Sharma delivered a lecture on “the benefits of swadeshi products,” while SJM national convener R Sundarma explained the importance of generating employment for “developing the economy of the local people to make our country self-reliant.”

Other speakers included DNGC Maths Assistant Professor KK Rai and DNGC Prof Ashok Kumar Pandey.

A book titled Jaivik Udyamita – Udyamita Ka Bharatiya Marg on organic entrepreneurship was released by Dr Dharmendra Dubey, who urged “37 crore employees” to start their own businesses at home “to make India the richest country in the world,” the release said.

Altogether 210 participants attended the programme.