Arunachal Blue Cubs League-2024 concludes

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Aug: The Arunachal Blue Cubs League-2024 concluded at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Sunday.

In the U-12 category, Bosconian FC emerged the winner, while Don Bosco School finished runner-up.

In the U-9 category, Don Bosco School won the trophy, defeating Dawnlit Football Academy in the final.

Eight teams participated in U-12 and four in the U-9 category during the two-month-long league.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Football Association senior vice president Kipa Takum and its secretary Kipa Ajay,along with other executive members of the association.

The Arunachal Blue Cubs League was organised by the APFA, in collaboration with the North East United FC, under the grassroots football development initiative.

The APFA’s Grassroots Football Development Committee chairman Kipa Niba thanked all the participating teams, players and their parents for their support throughout the league and making it a grand success.