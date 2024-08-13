Thousands take ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ pledge

ROING, 12 Aug: Over 3,000 individuals, comprising students, teachers, government officials and staffers, took the pledge to fight against drug addiction and contribute to a healthier, drug-free society during a district-wide ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ pledge ceremony conducted across all private and government schools and offices of Lower Dibang Valley district.

The initiative was part of the broader Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, a nationwide campaign aimed at addressing the problem of drug addiction in the country.

The campaign focuses on education, awareness and community involvement as key strategies in reducing substance abuse.

In Papum Pare district, 5,960 students from 60 schools, both government and private, were administered the pledge against drug abuse under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on Monday.

Government employees, teachers, police personnel, anganwadi workers and ASHAs also took the pledge.

At the DC office, Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen administered the pledge to all the administrative officers and HoDs.

A similar pledge-taking programme was organised at IG Park, where ICR DC Talo Potom administered the pledge to parade contingents, including students and uniformed personnel, taking part in the Independence Day celebration.

Later, members of the AAPTF were also administered the pledge by the DC. (DIPROs)