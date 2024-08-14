MLA urges govt officers to be dedicated

KOLORIANG, 13 Aug: MLA Pani Taram urged the government officers of Kurung Kumey district to perform their duties with utmost dedication andsincerity “in order to achieve the development target on time.”

He said this during a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting with government officers here on Sunday to take stock of the ongoing schemes and flagship programmes being implemented in the district.

While reviewing the ongoing PMGSY road construction work from the flood-damaged Kurung bridge point to the Parsi Parlo road, and the alternative Rengchi road, the MLA urged the RWD to “take immediate steps for restoration of roads at the earliest.”

Taram assured that he would redress the genuine grievances of various departments, like posting of specialist allopathy doctors, medical specialists, child specialist, subject teachers, etc.

Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, who is also the DLMC chairperson, said that “lack of motivation among teachers, weak foundation of children, and shortage of infrastructure are the major issues thatresulted in the poor performance of the students in the CBSE examination.”

She informed that she has started a smart class project at the government secondary school in Nikja, “in which all the possible modern teaching tools and materials will be made available,” and added that “this pilot project is being initiated with the contributions of well-wishers and likeminded citizens.”

DPO Sangha Babung highlighted the status of the vibrant villages programme being implemented in the border villages.