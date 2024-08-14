RRU’s academic year commences

PASIGHAT, 13 Aug: The Rashtriya Raksha University’s (RRU) campus here in East Siang district conducted its third academic orientation programme, marking the commencement of the 2024-’25 academic year.

“With the introduction of new courses, including PGdiploma in cyber security & digital forensics, PGdiploma in strength & conditioning, and

diploma in police science, along with new batches of bachelor’s of arts in security management and master’s of arts in police administration & strategic management programmes, the campus has officially commenced the new academic year,” the RRU said in a release.

During this academic session, the university will emphasise on cyber security, artificial intelligence, police administration, law, maritime and coastal security, and defence and strategic management, reinforcing its commitment to providing cutting-edge education, the release said.

Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta delivered an inspiring speech to the new students, and led an interactive session focused on women’s empowerment.

Later, Nagarkoti visited the newly established human performance lab, which is closely aligned with the Bharat Centre of Olympic Research & Education. The lab offers a state-of-the-art environment for experts, researchers and students to delve into the complexities of human physiology, biomechanics, and overall performance.