APSSCEA repeats demand  for salary, DA hike

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Samagra Shiksha Contractual Employees Association (APSSCEA) in a representation to the education minister reiterated its demand for enhancing the salaries of the “non-teaching ministerial staffers of the DPO and the SPO under the ISSE,” by 22 per cent, and

providing 3 per cent DA to them, “at par with various categories of teaching and non-teaching staffers of residential, vocational/BRCC staff of the ISSE DPO.”

The association said that, “though the government announced the enhancement of 22 per cent salary with 3 per cent DA for the contractual teaching and non-teaching staffers of residential/KGBV, and BRCC, the non-teaching ministerial staffers of DPO and SPO under the ISSE were left out.”

“It is deprivation to other contractual non-teaching ministerial staffers of DPO and SPO, whereas we have been recruited/absorbed under erstwhile SSA from 2003-’04 onwards in different categories of posts and since then, we have been performing our duties wholeheartedly with outmost sincerity and dedication in a mission mode with increasing workload in the department,” the representation read.

“Moreover, most of the employees have already crossed their maximum age limit to be absorbed into services in other departments, and if deprived of equal benefits, we shall not be able to provide even basic amenities to our family members in spite of serving in the premier department of education,” it said.