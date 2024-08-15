MLA makes whirlwind tour of Taraso circle

TARASO, 14 Aug: MLA Nabam Vivek on Wednesday made a whirlwind tour of Tarasso circle to assess the condition and progress of local amenities as part of the ongoing efforts to improve rural infrastructures and to interact with the public.

The MLA, accompanied by local officials and community leaders, visited the Govt Secondary School, Tarasso, Netaji Subhash Chandra Awashiya Vidyalayas at Dariyabil and Bormai, Govt Primary School, Tarasso, the police outpost at Bormai and Tarasso, the culvert site at Bimari, Dakwa nallah at Gaiporiang and the Vyas Kund road.

During his visit to the schools, Vivek engaged in discussions with the students, teachers and SMC members and listened to their concerns and suggestions for creating a conducive and holistic academic environment.

In response to the concerns, the MLA assured that steps would be taken to address the issues promptly.

“We are committed to ensuring that every citizen, regardless of where they live, has access to essential services. The government is working towards sustainable development in rural areas,” he added

In July, the local legislator had donated iron benches, desks, beds, fans and computer systems to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya at Dariyabil, constructed an assembly shed for Upper Primary School, Yupia and donated 13 filters to Govt Secondary School, Mani. (DIPRO)