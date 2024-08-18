DCM inaugurates Theravada Buddhist convention hall

NAMSAI, 16 Aug: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated a Theravada Buddhist convention hall in Zero Point Nanam-Sulongtoo village in Namsai district on Friday.

In his address, Mein emphasised the urgent need to preserve the Theravada Buddhist culture, language, and beliefs, “especially given the diminishing presence of Theravada Buddhism in India, compared to other forms such as Mahayana Buddhism.”

Highlighting the significance of Namsai, where the Tai Khamti and Singpho communities are prominent followers of Theravada Buddhism, the DCM urged everyone to “unite in the effort to prevent the extinction of this tradition.”

He called for proper maintenance of the temple’spremises, and assured to provide support for its maintenance and development. Mein also called upon the bikkhu sanghas and the village communities to come together for the upkeep and maintenance of the shrines.

In addition to the hall’s inauguration, the event also saw the launch of a Pali textbook, Pali Akhara Pada, reflecting the ongoing efforts to safeguard cultural heritage and traditional languages. (DCM’s PR Cell)