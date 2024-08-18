Meghalaya HC bans single-use plastic

SHILLONG, 17 Aug: The Meghalaya High Court has banned single-use plastic in temples and shops across the state.

The high court bench, headed by Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan, also advocated introducing tetra pack cartons, which are primarily made from paper and could be an effective alternative to replace plastics. The fight against plastics is not just an environmental crusade but a battle for the health and future of our planet.

“To begin with, such a move can be started from temple premises. Temple authorities must ensure that there is no usage

of plastic bags in and around the worshipping places,” the division bench said in an order while hearing a PIL on the matter on Friday.

“CCTV cameras shall be installed in all temples, so that if anybody carries plastics inside the temple, itcan be curtailed to some extent,” it added.

The bench also imposed a ban on shops from storing and using plastic bags, proposing heavy fines to be imposed on violators.

“If any shops are found to have stored plastic bags, a heavy fine should be imposed on them, and if the practice is continued, such shops should be kept under lock and seal,” the bench stated.

Directing the state government to be vigilant, the bench also ordered that the plastic items are stopped at the entry level itself.

“A periodical raid should be conducted in all shops and the Government of Meghalaya should think of imposing huge amount of fine against those who use plastics within the state of Meghalaya,” it said, adding that strict enforcement of law will help eradicate plastic from society.

Citing how “strong laws in Singapore force the same Indian who throws rubbish on the floor in his country to dispose of wastes in a designated dustbin in that country,” the bench said, “Strict prohibitory measures and imposition of heavy fine on violators are the only solution to eradicate plastics from society, in addition to spreading awareness about the menace of plastics.”

The high court has also asked the state government to file an affidavit in the matter. (PTI)