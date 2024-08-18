Gunners FC lift Independence Cup

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 17 Aug: Gunners FC defeated Deadly FC via penalty shootout in a nail-biting final to lift the Independence Cup at the general ground here in Changlang district.

The match went to penalty shootout after both the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the regulation and extra time.

The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with the cup, while the runner-up was given Rs 50,000 along with a trophy.

The prize for the ‘best disciplined team’ went to YSFC, Changlang.

Cash prizes were also given to individual achievers, such as the best player, ’emerging player of the tournament’, ‘best disciplined team’, best goalkeeper, highest scorer, and best defender.

Pisi Zauseng was adjudged the best player, while Amos Taiboi was adjudged the ’emerging player of the tourrnament’.

While JP Nayak was adjudged the best goalkeeper, Monis Singh became the highest scorer. The prize for the best defender went to Khumanthem.

MLA Kamlung Mossang, ZPC Khumko Mossang, TKSC president PY Singpho, SDS president Jowkhong Singpho, and prominent public leaders Chelen Mossang, Tolkam Mossang, Bijoy Taidong, and Sethai Sena gave away the prizes to the winner, the runner-up and the individual achievers.

Organised by the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung(MSRH), the Miao running Independence Cup Football Tournament has become a major event in the state. Many young hidden football talents have participated and made an impressive impact. A couple of representatives from national professional teams quietly watched the final match, and in the days to come, some of the players who participated in the tournament may be selected for national football clubs.

Talking to this correspondent, a representative of a famous national football club, who sought anonymity, said that at least five youngsters playing in the final match greatly attracted him.

“If proper guidance and training is given, these youngsters can be great players,” he said. Despite repeated requests, the representative refused to disclose the names of the players.

However, he assured to visit Miao again soon.

Earlier, in a ceremony before the final match, MSRH president Gamseng Singpho expressed gratitude to the MLA for sponsoring the tournament.

He submitted a memorandum, seeking funds for construction of an open stadium with concrete galleries.

“If we get an open stadium, the MSRH can make Miao one of the most sought after destinations for professional games and sports,” the MSRH president said, and urged the MLA Mossang to “bless Miao with an open stadium at the earliest.”

In his reply to the request for an open stadium, Mossang announced that he would “pursue the matter in the larger interest of sportsmen and the general public.”

The final match was played under floodlights, and was witnessed by approximately 20,000 spectators.