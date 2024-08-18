Guv urges youths to join IRCS

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik appealed to the youths of Arunachal Pradesh to join the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and be a part of the global organisation in the service of humanity.

The governor, who released the 2023-’24 annual activity report of the IRCS’ state branch (IRCSAPS) at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, said that “the Red Cross is more than an organisation; it’s a movement dedicated to saving lives, providing relief, and fostering a spirit of humanitarianism.”

He commended the IRCSAPS volunteers “for the good work they have carried out in the year 2023-’24,” and said that “they have been on the frontlines of disaster relief, providing first aid in times of crisis, and supporting blood donation drives.”

He also commended the National Service Scheme members and the Bharat Scouts and Guides for “the good social activities carried out by them.”

The governor, who is the president of the IRCSAPS, advised the Red Cross volunteers of the state to “motivate more and more people to join the Red Cross organisation and enhance the number of enthusiastic volunteers to be the first responders in times of need for helping the society.”

He urged them to “continue to build an environment where compassion knows no bounds, and where every act of kindness brings us closer to a better and just world.”

IRCSAPSB honorary secretary Dr Emi Rumi presented a brief on the annual report.

Red Cross volunteers, NSS volunteers from Dera Natung Government College, Bharat Scouts and Guides, students from the government secondary school in G Sector, Naharlagun, and members of Oju Mission, Naharlagun, participated in the programme. (Raj Bhavan)