Minor girl gangraped in Daporijo, five arrested

Staff Reporter

DAPORIJO, 17 Aug: In a horrific incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five persons in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district.

The incident came to light when the victim’s elder sister filed a first information report (FIR) on 28 Julyat the police station here, alleging that her minor sister was gangraped by five persons, who confined her for five days in the Gandhi Market area.

Confirming the incident, SP Thutan Jamba said that the FIR was received from the victim’s sister, alleging that her 13-year-old sister was raped by the accused and confined for five days.

“Immediately upon receipt of the FIR, a case was registered under Section 137(2)/70(2)/3(5) BNS r/wSection 6 POCSO Act, and an investigation was initiated,” the SP said.

During investigation, the police arrested all the accused persons.

They have been identified as Bai Kaji, Tapong Baring, Raju Lomdak, Jepu Leya, and Nanesh Nayam.

“After medical examination and following all laid-down procedures, the victim was handed over to her parents,” the SP informed.

“The accused persons are currently in judicial custody after the expiry of the police remand,” he added.

Jamba further informed that, according to the complaint, the victim was confined in a house from 22 July for five days. She managed to escape in the morning of 26 July.