Kolkata rape-murder: SC constitutes 10-member task force to formulate national protocol

NEW DELHI, 20 Aug: Observing that working conditions have made doctors and health professionals susceptible to violence, the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring safety and facilities for them in the wake of the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y Chandrachud said that protecting women doctors is a matter of national interest and principle of equality does

 not demand anything less.

The top court said that the nation cannot await another rape for things to change on the ground.

It said that there are legislations to protect medical professionals but they do not address the systemic issues.

The 10 members of the task force include surgeon Vice Admiral R.K Sarian, Asian Institute of National Gastrology Managing Director Dr. Reddy, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr. M. Srinivas and Dr. Prathima Moorthy from NIMHANS, Bangalore, among others.

The bench said that the cabinet secretary and the home secretary to the union government shall be the ex-officio members of the national task force.

The top court directed the CBI to file a status report by 22 August on investigation in the Kolkata rape-murder case and West Bengal to file a status report by 22 August on the progress of the probe into mob attack on the RG Kar hospital.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the nationwide doctors’ strike over it. (PTI)