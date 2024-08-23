Protect Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve

The Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (NNP&TR) continues to bear the brunt of poaching. Recently, two makeshift poacher camps were dismantled inside the park during a combing operation conducted by a team led by Field Director V.K Jawal. The NNP&TR faces multiple threats from illegal settlers, poachers and smugglers. Even though the authorities are doing their best to protect the park, the NNP&TR is facing massive challenges from every direction.

Recently, fifty-seven employees of the Namdapha Tiger Reserve, who were previously terminated, were reinstated after two months due to numerous complaints and protests. The employees, members of the Anti-Poaching Squad, were terminated due to “fund constraints.” This decision sparked widespread dissatisfaction, leading to a series of complaints and protests from the affected workers. The NNP&TR is already facing an acute shortage of manpower, so the decision to terminate members of the anti-poaching squad, who play a crucial role in protecting the park, was quite shocking. To combat poaching and other illegal activities inside the NNP&TR, the state government should strengthen the workforce and provide the workers with modern equipment to fight poachers. The NNP&TR is an asset for the state, and every effort should be made to protect it.