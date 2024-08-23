Namdapha National Park issues advisory after tiger spotted near village

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMDAPHA, 22 Aug: The authority of the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (NNP & TR) has issued an advisory regarding the movement of tigers in the fringe areas of the park. The advisory confirmed evidence of tiger movement in the Songking-I village area in the Miao circle.

“Typically, tigers avoid human settlements, but they may occasionally venture out due to habitat loss, prey scarcity or other environmental factors,” the advisory issued by the field director & conservator of forests (NNP & TR) V.K. Jawal, read.

Since tigers are most active at dawn and dusk, villagers have been advised to avoid outdoor activities during these sensitive periods. If villagers are compelled to go out at dawn or dusk

due to emergencies, they should do so in groups and avoid solitary walks.

Villagers have also been advised to avoid approaching a tiger if sighted. They should maintain a safe distance, not attempt to take photographs and refrain from provoking the predator.

The advisory further urged villagers to keep their livestock in secure enclosures especially, at night, to avoid attracting the predator and to stay updated with the latest information from local authorities and the wildlife department.

“On sighting the predator, please do not panic, as tigers generally do not attack humans unless they feel threatened. If you encounter a tiger, remain calm, avoid turning your back, and back away slowly,” the advisory read. It also urged all residents and visitors to remain vigilant and cooperate with the authorities to ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife.

The advisory also provided contact numbers for the public to report emergencies: Tage Mali, RFO (8131848235), Son Yuwa Hade, RFO (8732804711), and Mayur Kumar H. Variya (8798091911).

While welcoming the advisory, the United Miao Mission and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, issued a joint communiqué urging the public especially, villagers in fringe zones, to avoid poaching the endangered predator and to inform the authorities if their livestock is harmed.

“It is everyone’s duty and responsibility to protect the tigers and uphold the reputation of the world-acclaimed Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve,” the release stated, calling for the immediate deployment of special task forces to prevent any man-animal conflicts.