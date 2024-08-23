Laa Talar, Pinky Karki win men’s and women’s singles of Li-Ning 11th Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship

NAMSAI, 22 Aug: The Li-Ning 11th Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship reached its thrilling conclusion here on Thursday, highlighting a showcase of top-tier badminton talent across the state.

The finals delivered high-octane matches and stellar performances, captivating the audience with every shuttlecock volley.

In the men’s singles, Laa Talar from Kamle dominated the court with a decisive win over fellow Kamle player Laa Tukum, clinching the title with commanding straight sets of 21-12, 21-12.

The women’s singles saw Pinky Karki from Kurung Kumey battle through a tense three-set final to overcome Laa Yajum of Kamle with scores of 21-18, 18-21, 21-16, showcasing resilience and skill.

In the men’s doubles, Laa Talar and Laa Tukum of Kamle delivered a flawless performance, sweeping past Lobsang C. Sherdang and Lobsang Choidrup of Tawang with set scores of 21-15, 21-9.

Meanwhile, the women’s doubles final was a nail-biter as Pinky Karki and Taring Yania of Kurung Kumey edged out Laa Yajum and Nisha Upadhaya of Kamle, 18-21, 21-18, 21-7.

The mixed doubles saw a powerful showing from Laa Tukum and Laa Yajum of Kamle, who secured their victory against Bcom Boje and Taring Yania of Kurung Kumey with identical scores of 21-12, 21-12.

In the U-11 boys’ singles, top seed Geto Sora of L/Siang triumphed over Dakgil Bam of Leparada in a gripping three-set match, 21-10, 20-22, 22-20. Pia Basar from Leparada captured the girls’ singles U-11 title with a straight-set win against Likha Deechum of SLSA, 21-12, 21-16.

The U-13 boys’ singles final was a thrilling contest where Debia Tagu of Capital narrowly defeated Kangun Jamoh of Siang, 21-18, 20-22, 21-16. Laa Anu of Kamle emerged victorious in the girls’ singles U-13, overcoming China Tamut of SLSA with scores of 21-10, 21-18.

In the U-13 boys’ doubles, Debia Tagu and Kyon Tamin of Capital rallied from a set down to defeat Suraj Das and Todo Joram of Kamle, 18-21, 21-8, 21-14. Jumshe Riba and Tupi Gadi of Leparada claimed the girls’ doubles U-13 title, dominating Gonya Riba and Pia Basar of Leparada with scores of 21-10, 21-7.

Licha Gumsh from Papum Pare shone in the boys’ singles U-15 final, outplaying Teshi Bidum of Papum Pare, 21-9, 21-12. Jessica N. Saring of Lower Dibang Valley clinched the girls’ singles U-15 title with a solid win over Laa Anu of Kamle, 21-14, 21-12.

In the boys’ doubles U-15, Sangio Robin and Teshi Bidum from Papum Pare edged out Chomasam Kungkho and Takar Rai of Tirap with a comeback victory, 15-21, 21-17, 21-13. The mixed doubles U-15 saw Kapnai Kamikham and Likha Deechum of SLSA secure their title against Gumba Rime and Shristi Kumari of Lohit, 14-21, 21-19, 21-15.

Nabam Isaac of Papum Pare clinched the boys’ singles U-17 title with a close win over Taku Manku of Tawang, 21-23, 21-17, 21-19. Jessica N Saring of Lower Dibang Valley continued her dominance with a win over Laa Anu of Kamle in the girls’ singles U-17, 21-10, 21-8.

The U-17 boys’ doubles title went to Loki Gollo and Tseten Gyurmey of SLSA, who bested C. Nantiwa Chowpoo and C. Soijan Manlong of Namsai, 21-17, 23-21. In the mixed doubles U-17, Chipe Riram and Adam Doyom from Upper Subansiri emerged victorious against C.Nantiwa Chowpoo and N. Sneha Mowke of Namsai, 21-10, 21-9.

In the U-19 category, Laa Robin of Kamle claimed the boys’ singles title with a decisive win over Samuel Tamang of APPSCB, 21-17, 21-9. Montilly Pul of Anjaw fought through a tough match to secure the girls’ singles U-19 title against Dolma Tamang of Tawang, 13-21, 21-13, 21-11.

The boys’ doubles U-19 final saw Lobsang Choidrup and Taku Manku from Tawang defeat Kemar Riso and Mom Niting of Lower Subansiri, 21-14, 21-15.

Attending the closing function, Badminton Association of India (BAI) joint secretary Omar Radhid assured the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) that the U-19 National Championship will be hosted in Arunachal in November 2025.

Speaker Tesam Pongte, along with MLAs Mutchu Mithi, Jignu Namchoom and Likha Soni, attended the closing ceremony and distributed prizes to the winners, marking a fitting end to a memorable championship.